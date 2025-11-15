TG Records Coldest Nov. Morning in Years

Hyderabad: Telangana recorded one of its coldest November mornings with the state average minimum temperate falling five degrees Centigrate below normal. Kohir in Sangareddy and Yalal in Vikarabad registered the lowest minimum of the day at 8.1°C, signalling a sharp early-winter drop.

Data from the Telangana Development Planning Society shows that 11 districts reported minimum temperature below 10°C. Several districts reported steep departures from the normal minimum: Kamareddy recorded 11°C, which is 6.1°C below normal. Sangareddy, Adilabad, Siddipet, Nirmal, Nizamabad and Jagtial also showed departures between 5.1°C and 5.7°C below normal.

Within the GHMC limits, Serilingampally remained the coldest at 9.8°C. Day-ahead forecasts indicate continued chill across Hyderabad, with many circles expected to stay in the 11°C to 13°C range over the next three days. Maredpally recorded 12.6°C, Mehdipatnam 14.2°C, and Jubilee Hills 14.3°C. Several circles, including Karwan, Falaknuma, Chandrayangutta and Begumpet stayed between 13°C and 14°C.

The Indian Meteorological Department forecast that minimum temperatures are likely to remain 3°C to 4°C below normal in isolated pockets for the next two to three days. Fog was reported in parts of Hyderabad and neighbouring districts during early hours, with the agency cautioning that morning visibility issues may persist.

Temperatures across the state are expected to remain under 14°C through the weekend, with colder pockets in northern and central districts likely to stay in single digits. The State average minimum stood at 13.6°C, with Kohir marking the lowest at 8.1°C.