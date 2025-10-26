TG readies for 19,000-MW load

Hyderabad:Principal secretary (energy) Naveen Mittal has directed power utilities in Telangana to be fully prepared to meet a record power demand of over 19,000 MW expected during the forthcoming Rabi and Summer seasons of 2026. At a high-level meeting held at the TGSPDCL headquarters, Mint Compound, Mittal reviewed the state’s preparedness with CMDs of TGGENCO, TGTRANSCO, TGSPDCL, TGNPDCL, TGREDCO and Singareni Collieries Company Ltd.

He noted that Telangana’s peak power demand this year touched 17,162 MW while ensuring uninterrupted supply, thanks to advance planning. With projections crossing 19,000 MW by 2026, he instructed engineers to complete all line repairs, transformer installations and development works by December.



To strengthen infrastructure, 72 new substations will come up under the Southern DISCOM and 31 under the Northern DISCOM, while TRANSCO is enhancing transformer capacity across 181 EHT substations. Additionally, 8,384 new distribution transformers will be installed under Southern DISCOM and 5,280 under Northern DISCOM.



Under TGGENCO, overhaul work of major power units including BTPS and KTPS-IV, is nearing completion. The Yadadri Thermal Power Station will add 4,000 MW of generation capacity within months. Adequate coal supply has been assured for all thermal stations.



Singareni CMD Balaram reported that daily coal production reached 1.8 million tonnes, to rise to 2.2 million tonnes by November.



Mittal stressed automation of Distribution Transformers (DTRs) and feeders for transparency and service reliability. SCADA-based systems in Hyderabad will be extended to rural areas, while the Feeder Outage Management System implemented in Southern DISCOM will be replicated statewide.



Under the PM-eDrive initiative, he urged utilities and TGREDCO to expand EV charging infrastructure to position Hyderabad as India’s electric vehicle hub. TGSPDCL CMD Musharraf Faruqui said 3,121 potential EV charging sites have already been identified.



Senior officials Krishna Bhaskar (TGTRANSCO), Harish (TGGENCO), Varun Reddy (TGNPDCL) and Anila (TGREDCO) attended the meeting along with directors and chief engineers from all power utilities.







DMHO orders action against fake dentist



Hyderabad:An alleged quack’s negligence has caused severe complications in a woman’s dental treatment in Hyderabad, prompting authorities to direct police action and seek intervention from the Telangana State Dental Council.



The complaint was lodged by Shahista Khan, 54, a resident of Nampally, who said her daughter Saina Khan suffered complications after a dental procedure. Although the incident occurred on September 17, the complaint was filed on October 22 after they were counselled to pursue legal action so that the dentist could be punished.



According to Shahista, a relative referred them to Dr Nawaz Khan of FN Dental Clinic, Murad Mahal Main Road. The dentist administered anaesthesia but allegedly stopped mid-treatment, later admitting he was unqualified to continue and advising them to seek another practitioner.

As her daughter’s condition worsened, Shahista filed a complaint with the district medical and health officer (DMHO), who directed the Bhavani Nagar police to take action. Police have registered a case and initiated an investigation.

Meanwhile, the All India Dental Surgeons and Students Association (AIDSSA) criticised the Telangana State Dental Council for its inaction despite the DMHO’s swift response.



Dr Manzur Ahmed, national president of AIDSSA, said, “We will hold a ‘Chalo Telangana Dental Council’ protest on October 27. The Council must act against illegal clinics run by quacks and revoke registrations of BDS and MDS dentists who collaborate with them. Strict enforcement of clinical registration norms and periodic inspections are essential.”



BJP TG, AP units join forces for JH bypolls



Hyderabad:In a show of solidarity, BJP leaders from Telangana and Andhra Pradesh have vowed to work together for the party’s victory in the upcoming Jubilee Hills by-election. AP BJP president P.V.N. Madhav met Telangana BJP president N. Ramchander Rao at the party headquarters, joined by Jammalamadugu MLA Adinarayana Reddy and chief spokesperson Jayaprakash. Both leaders pledged constant coordination and joint strategies to strengthen the party across the two states.



Madhav said the AP unit would play an active role in the Jubilee Hills campaign, with BJP leader D. Purandheshwari joining outreach programmes in Hyderabad. Highlighting the success of the “double-engine government” model, Madhav said the Modi-led Centre had propelled Andhra Pradesh’s growth through landmark projects such as Google’s proposed $15-billion AI Hub in Visakhapatnam, NTPC’s `1.80 lakh crore green hydrogen hub and BPCL’s `80,000-crore petrochemical complex near Nellore.

He also said the Rayalaseema was being transformed into the power hub of south India, along with new economic corridors — Visakhapatnam–Chennai, Hyderabad–Bengaluru and Bengaluru–Chennai — developed under Central support. “Andhra Pradesh is moving ahead at jet speed thanks to the double-engine Sarkar,” Madhav said, adding that cooperation with Telangana BJP will ensure mutual development.

Rao welcomed the collaboration, calling it a “homecoming of unity,” and expressed confidence that the joint effort would strengthen the BJP’s base and bring balanced development to Telangana.