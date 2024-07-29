TG Police website riddled with bugs, underdeveloped links

Hyderabad: The Telangana Police website is under fire for being poorly developed, which is riddled with bugs. Users have reported numerous issues, including broken links, external pop-ups, and pages that either do not exist or redirect to unrelated websites.





Users encounter pop-ups for unrelated external websites, raising concerns about the site's security and the potential for malicious content. These pop-ups could pose a risk to users who might accidentally click on them.

While some pages get redirected to unrelated websites, some pages do not exist at all, displaying error messages when users try to access them.

For instance, the 'Telephone Numbers' page leads to an error page. This has made it difficult for citizens to find the information they need. The site’s disarray suggests that the developers made significant errors in connecting the hyperlinks accurately.



A common complaint is that many hyperlinks are incorrect, leading to confusion. For instance, the 'Passport Status' option on the website should direct users to https://www.passportindia.gov. in/ . Instead, it points to http://passport.gov.in/ , a non-existent site. Such problems are currently plaguing the police website.

Nearly two months ago, mobile applications developed by Telangana Police were hacked and its user data was kept online for sale. Since then, the websites of Hyderabad, Cyberabad and Rachakonda commissionerates have been taken down.



Additional security measures have also been added to the Telangana police website, like 'One Time Passwords' (OTP) for logging in, but a lot of work is yet to be completed and corrected.



