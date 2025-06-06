Telangana Planted 19 cr Saplings in ’24: Surekha

Telangana planted more than 19 crore saplings in 2024, achieving 95 per cent of its target of 20.2 crore, as part of its commitment to environmental protection. The Vanamahotsavam tree-planting programme, celebrated as a major success, is set to expand this year with enhanced cooperation among government departments to improve eco-tourism, biodiversity parks and forest conservation.

At a state-level event organised by the Telangana Pollution Control Board (TGPCB) in Sanathnagar on World Environment Day 2025, the serious challenges of plastic pollution were also highlighted. Forests and endowments minister Konda Surekha said plastic pollution is no longer just a local issue but a global threat to biodiversity, public health and food security.She stressed the need to stop using single-use plastics (SUPs) and asked the citizens to switch to eco-friendly alternatives like jute, paper, cotton bags, stainless steel and bamboo. She also encouraged greater use of public transport, solar energy and proper waste management to protect the environment.India generates approximately 12.65 lakh tonnes (1.265 million tonnes) of plastic waste annually, with 91 per cent of it not recycled. Globally, since the 1950s, around 8.3 billion metric tonnes of plastic have been produced and this could rise to 12 billion tonnes by 2050 if unchecked.Ravi Googuloth, member secretary of TGPCB, said, “Plastics have become part of our daily lives but it’s time to break the habit. Citizens’ commitment is key to reducing plastic waste and choosing eco-friendly alternatives.”Surekha said the state is committed to India’s 2018 pledge to eliminate single-use plastics and is preparing for the 2025 United Nations Conference on Plastic Pollution in Geneva this August. The event featured an exhibition at TGPCB headquarters showcasing various contributions to environmental management.The TGPCB announced the Green Champion Awards 2025, recognising excellence across industries, hospitals, gram panchayats, municipalities, self-help groups, colleges, schools and outstanding environmental officers.Also, Nehru Zoological Park in Hyderabad marked World Environment Day with a cleanup drive, a webinar on insects, tree planting and a snake awareness show, led by principal chief conservator Elusing Meru.Meanwhile, Veernari Chakali Ilamma Women’s University’s Nature Club celebrated by planting 100 saplings, holding a nature walk and launching vermicomposting and biodegradable compost pits, supported by Punjab National Bank. Both events highlighted strong commitments to environmental conservation and sustainability.