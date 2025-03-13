TG open school SSC, Inter exam schedule out
The Telangana Open School Society (TOSS) has announced the examination schedule for SSC and Intermediate students.
HYDERABAD: The Telangana Open School Society (TOSS) has announced the examination schedule for SSC and Intermediate students. The theory exams are set to take place from April 20 to April 26 and it will be conducted in two sessions. The morning session will run from 9 am to 12 pm and the afternoon session from 2.30 pm to 5.30 pm. Practical examinations are scheduled between April 26 and May 3.
The timetable includes language papers on the first day, followed by core subjects in the subsequent sessions. English exams for both SSC and Intermediate levels are scheduled for April 21. Mathematics for SSC students is set for April 22, while Intermediate students will take Political Science on the same day. Science and Technology for SSC and Commerce or Business Studies for Intermediate will be held on April 23. The schedule concludes with vocational subject exams on April 26, followed by practical assessments.
Officials have advised students to check the annexure for the detailed subject-wise timetable.