TG open school SSC, Inter exam schedule out

The timetable includes language papers on the first day, followed by core subjects in the subsequent sessions. English exams for both SSC and Intermediate levels are scheduled for April 21. Mathematics for SSC students is set for April 22, while Intermediate students will take Political Science on the same day. Science and Technology for SSC and Commerce or Business Studies for Intermediate will be held on April 23. The schedule concludes with vocational subject exams on April 26, followed by practical assessments.