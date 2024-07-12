TG, Odisha to start Operations at Naini Coal block

Hyderabad: In a crucial development for the energy sector, Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka and Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi have jointly pledged support to commence coal mining operations at the Naini Coal Block in Odisha's Angul district.

This is expected to expedite the operations since the block's allocation to Singareni Collieries Company Ltd by the Union Coal Ministry in 2015.

Discussions revolved around the urgency and commitment from both state governments. Odisha CM Majhi directed state officials to resolve issues concerning land transfers, infrastructure development, and compensation for affected residents.

At the state Secretariat, Bhatti spoke about the importance of seamless cooperation to kickstart operations at the Naini coal mines, highlighting the economic benefits and employment opportunities. He presented a detailed roadmap for overcoming existing hurdles, including the transfer of forest and private lands to Singareni.

"The Naini coal block is important for addressing our state's energy needs and fostering economic growth through job creation and revenue generation," Bhatti said.

Majhi instructed officials to expedite the transfer of forest lands allocated to Singareni. A rehabilitation committee will discuss resettlement and development plans for affected villagers.

Addressing infrastructure needs, Bhatti secured Majhi's commitment to immediate road widening and the construction of a high-tension power line to support coal transportation and power generation.

Local MLA Agasthi Behara and residents supported Bhatti's visit to the Naini region, highlighting the socio-economic benefits, including employment opportunities and substantial revenue contributions.

The collaboration between Telangana and Odisha, supported by energy department secretary Ronald Ross and Singareni CMD N. Balaram, signify a concerted push towards harnessing the coal-rich resources of the Naini coal block. Once operational, it is anticipated to produce up to one million tonnes of coal annually, significantly bolstering Singareni's capabilities and meeting regional energy demands.

With commitments from all stakeholders, the stage is set for expeditious action to resolve pending issues and facilitate the operationalisation of the Naini coal block, promising enhanced energy security and sustainable economic development in the region.