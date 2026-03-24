TG-NPDCL Wins National Excellence Award For Digital Innovation

WARANGAL: The Telangana Northern Power Distribution Company Ltd, TG-NPDCL, has achieved a national milestone by clinching the ‘Governance Now 12th PSU Award for Excellence in Digital Innovation and Operational Leadership’.

The utility was recognised in three high-impact categories-- operational excellence, automation and digital technology -- at a ceremony held in New Delhi.

Formally presenting the award at Vidyut Bhavan on Monday, CMD Karnati Varun Reddy attributed the success to the visionary leadership of chief minister A Revanth Reddy and deputy CM Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka.

He said this honour is a testament to the dedication of TG-NPDCL employees and their resolve to place consumers at the heart of technological evolution.

The recognition highlights TG-NPDCL’s pioneering adoption of AI-based feeder outage prediction and Real-Time Feeder Monitoring Systems.

These innovations, alongside the deployment of 8,882 fault passage indicators, have drastically reduced power interruptions across 17 districts. Additionally, the utility secured the IPPAI Power Award 2026 for innovation.

Beyond technology, the company’s consumer-first approach through initiatives like Electricity Prajavani and the 1912 24/7 helpline has resolved over 12,500 complaints. With seamless digital payment channels and a robust mobile app, TG-NPDCL continues to set new benchmarks in the power distribution sector, an official release claimed.