TG Mulls World Class Film City: Bhatti

Hyderabad: Reaffirming the State government’s support to the film industry, Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka said that the Congress government has always stood by the industry and will continue to do so in the future. He noted that a growing film industry translates to more job opportunities and greater development for the state.

Bhatti said that the government is actively considering the establishment of a world-class Film City. He was addressing a gathering of film industry representatives and film workers’ union leaders at Telugu Club, Jubilee Hills, on Wednesday evening as part of the election campaign, along with minister Komatireddy Venkata Reddy.

The Deputy CM recalled that thousands of film workers’ lives had improved when the industry was shifted from Chennai to Hyderabad, made possible because the government had allotted land for the construction of studios. “Annapurna, Padmalaya, Ramanaidu and several other studios were all set up during Congress rule,” he said.

He also mentioned that even the land for the Film Club was allotted during a Congress government. He recalled that the late Chief Minister Y.S. Rajasekhar Reddy, responding to a request from senior actor Prabhakar Reddy, ensured the establishment of Chitrapuri Colony for film workers.

Meanwhile, IT minister D. Sridhar Babu, who attended a gathering of the Brahmin community organised by the Brahmana Seva Sangha Samakhya at Satyasai Nigam, Srinagar Colony, called for unity among Brahmins to achieve political goals. He underscored the need for both economic and social growth to ensure political recognition.

“All Brahmins should set aside sectarian differences and unite. In the upcoming Jubilee Hills bypoll, the victory of the Congress will strengthen the government. Since victories of other parties would not bring any major change, I urge all Brahmins to vote for the Congress and strengthen unity,” he said.

All India Brahmin Federation secretary general Dronamraju Ravikumar emphasised that the community had been socially marginalised due to a lack of unity.

“Political parties have divided and ruled us because of our disunity. If Brahmins realise this and unite beyond party lines, they will definitely achieve respectable representation in the coming days,” he said.