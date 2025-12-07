TG Man Working in Mali Abducted by Terror Outfit

Hyderabad: B. Praveen, a Telangana employee, has reportedly been kidnapped in Mali, West Africa, by a terror outfit named Jamaat Nusrat Ul-Islam Wal-Muslimeen (JNIM). His parents, who stay at Banda Somaram, Yadadri-Bhongir district, last heard from him on November 22. He was reportedly on his way home when he was kidnapped at Korbi, in western Mali. At least 10 Indians have been kidnapped in the country affected by the Al Qaeda and the Islamic State.

Family sources said Praveen’s employer company confirmed that Praveen was kidnapped by terrorists. “Praveen is our second son and he left for the Kobri region in Mali on November 14, 2024 after he was appointed in a private borewell and rigs company,” his father B. Jangiah, said. Paveen’s mother B. Maheshwari told Deccan Chronicle that she last received his call on at 9 am on November 22, after which his mobile was switched off.

“My husband received a call from the company’s representatives who confirmed that Praveen was returning home after the completion of work on December 4 night, when the terrorists from Jamaat-Nusratul Islam-Wal- Muslimeen organisation kidnapped him,” Maheshwari said.

The company representatives told the family that efforts were on to trace Praveen and informed the Indian Embassy in located in Bomako in Mali about the incident, Praveen’s uncle, Mallaiah, said.

Praveen’s parents and villagers have appealed to the Indian government for immediate intervention so that he can be safely rescued. “We met MLA Kumbam Anil Kumar Reddy and MP Chamala Kiran Kumar Reddy and urged them to coordinate with the police for Praveen’s return,” Mallaiah said, adding, “We are waiting for a response from the government’s side.”

“We will provide official support to the family,” DCK Akshansh Yadav said. “So far a complaint has not been registered. Our teams are working in Yadadri district in this regard,” the DCP said.

According to news reports, in a separate incident, five Indian nationals were kidnapped by armed men in Mali in the first week of November, The Indians were employed by a company working on electrification projects. They were also abducted by gunmen near Kobri, the site of Praveen’s kidnapping. Prior to that, five other Indians were kidnapped in July. Employed at a cement factory, the kidnapped included two Telugu persons.