TG launches tourism policy 2025-30

Hyderabad:The Telangana government has introduced the Telangana State Tourism Policy 2025-2030, aiming to establish the state as a premier tourist destination and boost its economy. Announced by the youth advancement, tourism and culture department, the policy focuses on developing tourism infrastructure, attracting investments, and promoting cultural, eco, and wellness tourism.

For the first time, Telangana has a structured tourism policy with a clear roadmap. The government aims to increase tourism’s contribution to the state’s economy to at least 10 per cent, attract `15,000 crore in investments and create significant employment opportunities. The policy includes measures for safe tourism, improved facilities and the establishment of special tourism zones to attract more visitors.

Tourism and Culture Minister Jupally Krishna Rao said the policy would position Telangana as a hub for cultural, heritage, spiritual, environmental and medical tourism. He credited Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy for providing the vision and leadership behind the initiative and expressed gratitude to all those involved in its formulation.