TG Invites Utah Firms to Invest

HYDERABAD: IT and industries minister Duddilla Sridhar Babu has invited industrialists from Utah to explore investment opportunities in Telangana, describing the state as a national role model for ease of doing business. He was addressing a delegation led by David Carlebach, Managing Director and COO of World Trade Center–Utah, during their visit to Hyderabad on Thursday.

The visiting team comprised representatives from aerospace, defence, advanced manufacturing, AI-based healthcare, clean energy and education sectors. Discussions focused on strengthening bilateral cooperation through innovation, technology transfer, joint research and skill development.

Sridhar Babu outlined Telangana’s investor-friendly policies, sector-specific incentives and innovation ecosystem, urging the delegation to connect Utah-based platforms like World Trade Center–Utah and Silicon Slopes with Telangana’s T-Hub, T-Works and WE-Hub. He also proposed academic collaborations with Utah universities, including the University of Utah and Brigham Young University (BYU), particularly in AI, cyber security and emerging technologies.

Reaffirming Telangana’s commitment to sustainable partnerships that extend beyond trade, the minister said, “We are building a future-ready ecosystem where innovation, education, and enterprise go hand in hand.” Carlebach welcomed the proposal, expressing Utah’s interest in partnering with Telangana’s and expanding ties in innovation, technology and education.

The delegation also included Utah House Representatives Jason Thompson, Matt McPherson and Nicole McPherson, along with prominent business leaders. Both sides expressed confidence that the engagement would open new avenues for collaboration and investment in technology and industry growth.