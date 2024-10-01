TG Invites Japanese Companies to Set Up Green Hydrogen Plants

Hyderabad:Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka announced that the state government is working to set up large-scale solar and green hydrogen plants to develop the state as the leader in green energy solutions.

Bhatti, who is currently in Japan along with energy department officials, visited the research and development center of Yamanashi Hydrogen Company, which is located 100 km away from Tokyo. The company has come forward to assist the state government with battery energy storage technology and help set up a green hydrogen plant.

Yamanashi is the first company in Japan to produce power from gas. Bhatti and other officials saw regenerative power generation technology systems, battery energy storage systems and green hydrogen plants.

Yamanashi is also famous for developing high-end machinery that uses solar power to break water into hydrogen and oxygen using electrolytic technology. Since this production process uses solar power instead of thermal power, it is popularly known as green hydrogen.

After visiting the plant, Bhatti said Telangana has several ideal locations with abundant water and other facilities to set up solar plants to power the green hydrogen plants. He directed the accompanying officials to find the locations to set up green hydrogen plants and ensure its power is supplied to fertilizer companies, the TGRTC and other industries.

Finance pecial secretary Ramakrishna Rao, energy secretary Ronald Ross and Singareni Collieries CMD N. Balram were part of the delegation.