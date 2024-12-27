TG Health Varsity Keeps NEET PG Aspirants in Limbo

Hyderabad: Giving some relief to students, who appeared for NEET PG 2024, the Kaloji Narayan Rao University of Health Sciences (KNRUHS) on Friday released a provisional merit list of candidates eligible for post-graduate medical seats in Telangana.

The university also published a list of 30 students deemed ineligible, with 28 of them disqualified due to completing their MBBS in other states.

This development has done little to ease the concerns of aspirants. “The university has yet to release the seat matrix and schedule for state counselling. We have been trying to contact them to address these issues,” said Vamshi MS, a PG aspirant.

He pointed out inconsistencies in the university’s approach. “KNRUHS has published the AYUSH merit list and web options. Despite the AYUSH case being under the Supreme Court’s consideration, they included petitioners and initiated counselling.

In contrast, NEET PG counselling remains stalled. Those who couldn’t approach the court for the locality issue have been placed on the ineligible list,” he added.

The absence of a counselling schedule and seat matrix has left students in limbo. While the All India Quota (AIQ) counselling has already completed two rounds, students aspiring to secure seats within the state are struggling to make informed decisions. The uncertainty compels them to consider whether to relinquish their AIQ seats in favour of state counselling.

The urgency is compounded by the approaching deadline for resigning from AIQ seats, now extended to December 30 from the earlier December 27. Without clarity on state seat allocations, students remain unable to decide their next steps.