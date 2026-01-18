TG Govt To Facilitate Nurses Learn Japanese, Korean and German Languages: Revanth Reddy

Chief Minister Revanth Reddy emphasized foreign language skills for students to compete in the globalized world. The Chief Minister announced that the state government will provide a facility to teach Japan, Korea and German languages to the students who aspired foreign jobs in nursing.

Interacting with the students of Nursing College in Khammam on Sunday, the CM said that the demand for nurses was high in Japan, South Korea and Germany. Reddy said that during his foreign visit, many people praised the services of Telangana nurses. To help get opportunities in those countries, the government will provide teaching facilities for nurses including the students of Yedulapuram Nursing Colleges in Japanese, German, and Korean languages.

He said that the government accorded top priority to healthcare and education sectors. The CM hoped that the nurses from Telangana would enhance the prestige of the state worldwide.