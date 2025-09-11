TG Govt Forms New Staff Council

HYDERABAD: The state government has set up the Civil Services Joint Staff Council for 2025, which will function until December 31 this year. According to a government order issued on Wednesday, the council will comprise 25–30 members, half representing the government and half from recognised service associations. The Chief Secretary will head the council, supported by senior officials from finance, education, law, revenue and other departments.

The council’s mandate is to foster cooperation between the government and employees, safeguard staff welfare and provide a platform for raising grievances. It will also review service conditions—such as working hours, pay, retirement, and discipline—and suggest improvements in office functioning.

On the employees’ side, permanent members include the Telangana Non-Gazetted Officers Union, Telangana Gazetted Officers’ Association, Dr BR Ambedkar Telangana Secretariat Association, Progressive Recognized Teachers’ Union, State Teachers Union, Telangana Revenue Employees Service Association, and Telangana Class IV Employees Central Association. Other associations will participate on a rotational basis, such as the United Teachers Federation, Rashtra Teachers Federation, Secretariat Officers’ Association and Deputy Collectors’ Association.

The council will meet once every four months. For meetings to be valid, at least three representatives from each side must be present, including two from the permanent associations. Any decision must have a majority from both government and employee members. If consensus cannot be reached, the issue will be referred to the general administration (service welfare) department for a final decision.

The government has retained the power to reconstitute the council, add members if required and decide on matters where disputes persist. The council’s secretary will maintain records of proceedings and circulate them to all members.