TG govt failed to waive loans in full: Kishan Reddy

HYDERABAD:Union minister and BJP state president G. Kishan Reddy on Wednesday said the Telangana government has failed to keep its promise of waiving farm loans up to Rs 2 lakh. He said the commitment was to be kept by December 9 coinciding with Sonia Gandhi’s birthday.

The party launched a poster questioning the action of the state government with regard to farmers and launched a helpline – 8886100097 through which the Congress will gather details of farmers who didn’t receive loan waiver.

Launching the poster, he said, “It’s been eight months since the Congress came to power but loan waiver has not been done fully. Advertisements are being issued spending crores of rupees. We will collect the names of farmers who were denied waiver as part of the Rachabanda programme in villages. What happened to the promised Rs 15,000 rythu bharosa for tenant farmers, he asked. The bonus for paddy has been limited to just fine varieties only. The Congress has not proved itself different from the BRS,” he added.

State Budget allocated just 7.6 percent to education while many states spend 14 percent for the same. The relief for farmers affected by Dharani is yet to see the light of day, he said.

“The promised job calendar, abolition of contributory pension scheme for employees are pending. It seems like the government wants to rely on liquor and land sales to increase revenue but doesn’t care about people’s health,” he said.

Replying to a question from AIMIM leader Asaduddin Owaisi in Parliament, he reiterated that there is no plan for privatization of Singareni.