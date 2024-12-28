TG Governor advocates for books as gifts instead of bouquets

Hyderabad: At special occasions, instead of giving bouquets, consider giving books, advised Telangana Governor Jishnu Dev Varma. The Governor made these remarks during his visit to the Hyderabad Book Fair on Saturday. He emphasised the boundless knowledge contained within books, saying, "There is infinite knowledge in books."

He acknowledged the existence of e-books for those who cannot read traditional print but stressed, "One must read books thoroughly." Governor Varma praised the Hyderabad Book Fair for promoting reading, asserting, "As long as there is civilisation, there will be books."

He expressed a preference for physical books over digital ones, noting, "Books are better than e-books. You get the feeling of talking to the writer while reading a book, an experience e-books simply do not replicate." He concluded by urging elders to encourage children to embrace reading.