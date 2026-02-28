 Top
Telangana Government Cancels Allotment Of Sharada Peetham Lands To Hyderabad Water Board

Telangana
28 Feb 2026 8:17 PM IST

CM Revanth Reddy is angry with officials for not updating information on the status of constructions

Hyderabad: Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy instructed the officials to revoke the orders issued for the allotment of Sharada Peetham lands to Hyderabad Water Board ( Jala Mandali) and the Peetham reclaim the land ownership immediately.

Soon after the representatives of the Peetham brought to the attention of the CM about the construction activity in their lands by water board, the Chief minister held a meeting with senior officials at the State Secretariat on Saturday evening. CM Revanth Reddy took stock of the ongoing construction activity in the Peetham lands at Kokapet.

The Chief Minister expressed anger at the officials for not informing him about the construction activity at the time of allocating the Peetham lands to the Water Board. The officials were instructed to cancel the orders of the allocation of the Peetham lands to the Water Board immediately and continue the ownership of the lands by the spiritual organization.

The CM also suggested to the representatives of the Sharada Peetham to meet IT and Industry minister D Sridhar Babu and apprise the minister of the status of the construction and other issues.

