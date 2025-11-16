TG Eyes 150 Getaway Spots For Weekend Tourism

HYDERABAD: Hyderabad on Saturday hosted the country’s first conference on building a weekend tourism economy, bringing together 150 delegates, including resort owners, tourism organisers and students, to discuss how cities such as Hyderabad can convert short breaks into steady economic activity.

Jayesh Ranjan, special chief secretary for tourism, attended as the chief guest. He said weekend travel has become one of Telangana’s most promising segments. “Close to 2.5 million people employed across IT and life sciences sectors eagerly look for frequent short breaks to rejuvenate. Unlike the past, tourism is no longer a hobby. Today it is a lifestyle,” he said. He urged the industry to use incentives under the new tourism policy and highlighted how layered experiences can change short trips. Using Pochampally as an example, he encouraged participation in FTCCI’s ongoing Traffic Junction Jewels Photo Contest and the Weekend Getaways Reel Contest.

“Around one million IT professionals in Hyderabad seek refreshing weekend breaks. Telangana must identify at least 150 potential weekend getaways and promote them effectively,” said Telangana Tourism Development Corporation Managing Director Valluru Kranthi, who opened the event at NITHM, Gachibowli. She said the Tourism Policy for 2025 to 2030 has already drawn Rs 15,000 crore investments across 31 projects since its launch on World Tourism Day.

A lake within the NITHM campus was reopened during the event. FTCCI president Ravi Kumar, Tourism Committee chairman Prakash Ammanabolu and co-chairman D. Ramchandram said Hyderabad could position itself as the country’s weekend capital. Ammanabolu and Ramchandram noted, “Weekend tourism is not just leisure. It is a new economic model. Our goal is to champion a 360° approach involving government, industry, academia, media and influencers.” Ramchandram pointed out that Hyderabad is surrounded by nearly 460 potential weekend spots within 150 to 200 km.

The conference witnessed the signing of an MoU between NITHM and FTCCI to train rural women in wedding planning and related services. Speakers throughout the day explored various facets of weekend tourism. Mir Khan, founder of Deccan Terrain Heritage, presented “Heritage This Weekend”. Hospitality professional Anuhya Nallani Chakravartula delivered a talk titled “From Getaways to Growth Engines: Redefining Telangana’s Travel Future Through the Weekend Tourism Movement.” Telangana Forest Development Corporation officials K. Shireesha, Akhil and Suman discussed eco-tourism across forest and wildlife destinations.

FTCCI’s tourism committee said building a weekend tourism economy can create year-round activity, support rural incomes, reduce pressure on crowded tourist centres and encourage people to explore destinations close to home.