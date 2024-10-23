TG: Employee JAC chalks out action plan

Hyderabad: The Joint Action Committee Of Telangana Employees, Gazetted Officers,Teachers, Workers and Pensioners has announced a course of action to secure their pending demands. They said that the Chief Minister and the Chief Secretary were not allotting them time.

They said they had five instalments of dearness allowance (DA_ pending. Six of the seven demands which found a place in the Congress party manifesto remain unresolved.

A release given by the JAC after their meeting at the TNGO Bhavan on Tuesday said: “We brought this government to power. We waited so far as the government said it wanted to clear Rythu Bandhu and farm loan waiver.” It said that 44 of the 50 demands did not have financial implications.

JAC chairman Maram Jagadeeshwar demanded that the government should send back the employees who were transferred during elections to their original place of work.

JAC secretary general Srinivas Rao said they would meet on November 6, and take up protests in various forms between November 7 and January 30 if their demands were not met. The unions will take out major rallies on November 2 and give representations in the district collectorates.