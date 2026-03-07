TG Eapcet Zones Blocked In 5 Districts

Hyderabad: Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University (JNTU)–Hyderabad has blocked TG EAPCET test zones in five districts after applications exceeded the available slots in local centres.

Test zones have been closed in Mahabubnagar, Nalgonda, Sangareddy, Adilabad and Nizamabad. Students registering now will not be able to select centres in these districts.

“The test zones in these districts have received more applications than the actual capacity of the centres. So, test zones in these districts will not be seen while registration and candidates need to choose a test zone that is nearer to them. Accordingly, centres will be allotted based on the zone preference given by a student,” an official explained.

So far, 64,861 candidates have applied for the engineering test, 31,918 for Agriculture and Pharmacy, and 113 for both streams.

Registration is underway at https://eapcet.tgche.ac.in. The last date to apply without a late fee is April 4. Applications with a late fee of ₹250 and ₹500 will be accepted until April 10 and 15 respectively. The Agriculture and Pharmacy test will be held on May 4 and 5, while the engineering entrance is scheduled for May 9, 10 and 11.