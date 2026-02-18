TG EAPCET To Have New Syllabus From 2028

Hyderabad: The Telangana Engineering, Agriculture and Pharmacy Common Entrance Test (TG EAPCET) will get a new syllabus in 2028. The revised syllabus will be aligning with the intermediate syllabus, which is being revamped for the academic year 2026-27.

The Telangana Board of Intermediate Education (TG BIE) is currently making changes to the intermediate first year syllabus for the academic year 2026-27. Similarly, the Board will take up second-year intermediate syllabus next year.

“With the TG BIE is revising the first intermediate year syllabus for the academic year 2026-27 and second intermediate syllabus will be changed next year, the same syllabus will be included in the TG EAPCET 2028,” said Dr. K Vijaya Kumar Reddy, Convener TG EAPCET 2026. As per the rules, the syllabus followed in the intermediate will be applicable for the TG EAPCET.