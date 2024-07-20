TG EAPCET 2024 release seat allotment results

The Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TGCHE) released seat allotment results for the Telangana State Engineering, Agriculture, and Pharmacy Common Entrance Test (Eapcet) counselling on Friday night. Candidates, who participated in the counselling process, can now check and download their allotment results by visiting tgeapcet.nic.in.

The allotment process has filled 75,200 of the 78,694 available seats. Government colleges saw a high occupancy rate, with Kosgi Government Engineering College filling 95.9 per cent of its 195 seats. University colleges achieved an 89.1 per cent fill rate with 5,213 out of 5,854 seats having been allotted.

Private universities performed remarkably well, filling 99.6 per cent of their 1,368 seats, while private colleges filled 96 per cent of 71,277 seats, TGCHE said.

Among the courses, computer science and related fields witnessed high demand, with nearly all seats filled. In CSE, 24,876 of 24,927 seats were filled, while CSE (data science) was opted for by 7,258 for 7,305 seats.

Courses like civil engineering and mechanical engineering saw 80.68 and 71.54 per cent of seats filled up.

Planning course 23 students for 43 seats, 21 of 45 seats were vacant in pharmaceutical engineering and 57 out of 131 in textile technology.

Candidates who have secured seats must pay the tuition fees and self-report through the online portal from July 19 to July 23.

TS EAPCET counselling is conducted in three phases. Registration for the second phase of the 2024 counselling will commence on July 26. During this phase, students can either accept their allocated seat or participate in the next round of seat allotment.

Following the second phase of seat allotment, candidates have to report to their assigned colleges. The Times of India's live blog will provide the latest updates on the Eapcet seat allotment results, the counselling process, the required documents to be submitted, and more.

After certificate verification between July 6 and 13, students were given time to exercise their options from July 8 to 15, with a final option freeze date on July 15. After the announcement of the seat allotment results, students must report online between July 19 and 23.

For candidates who have qualified in Eapcet-2024 and have secured at least 45% (for OC) and 40% (for others) in their Intermediate group subjects or an equivalent examination, the Phase 2 certificate verification for already slot-booked candidates is scheduled for July 27.

The Eapcet Phase 2 registration process will start on July 26, with certificate verification for candidates whose slots are already booked in the second phase occurring on July 27.

Candidates need to check the official website periodically to stay updated.