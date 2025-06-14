 Top
TG DEECET: Web Options Window from June 14 to 17

14 Jun 2025 1:03 AM IST

Verification of certificates concluded across 10 districts on June 13. Students will receive college allotments by June 20.(DC File Photo)

Hyderabad:The process for web options under TG Deecet will begin on June 14 and close on June 17, according to the director, school education. Qualified candidates must submit their preferences for admission into D.El.Ed. and D.P.S.E. courses through the official portal.

Verification of certificates concluded across 10 districts on June 13. Students will receive college allotments by June 20.

Allotted candidates are expected to pay tuition fees and download their allotment letters between June 21 and June 24. They must then report to their respective colleges on or before June 25. The academic year commences on July 1.

Both government DIETs and recognised private institutions, including minority-run ones, will participate in this two-year diploma admission process for the 2025–27 batch.

