TG Curbs Construction Near Musi, Esa River Banks

Hyderabad: The Telangana government has issued strict new guidelines prohibiting construction activities within 50 metres of the Musi and Esa riverbanks to prevent unplanned development and preserve the ecological integrity of these river corridors.

The directive, issued by the Municipal Administration and Urban Development (MA&UD) Department, states that a comprehensive Master Plan for rejuvenating both rivers is currently underway. Officials highlighted that uncontrolled development near riverbanks poses significant environmental risks and threats to public safety.

The government order reiterates existing regulations from 2012, clearly stating, "No developmental activity shall be permitted within the buffer zone extending 50 metres from the river boundary."

Between 50 and 100 metres from the river boundaries, new construction permissions will remain suspended until the master plan receives approval from a special Committee of Officers. This committee comprises the director of Town and Country Planning, chief city planner of GHMC, director (Planning) HMDA, and the joint managing director of Musi Riverfront Development Corporation Limited (MRDCL).

Further, any public infrastructure projects, including roads or bridges, proposed within 100 metres of the rivers require prior clearance from the committee, regardless of whether they are government or privately undertaken.

The managing director of MRDCL has been tasked with strict enforcement of these measures to prevent future encroachments and promote sustainable development along the riverbanks.