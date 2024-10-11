TG chief whip invites CM, TPCC chief to lay stones for developmental works in Sircilla

KARIMNAGAR: The government chief whip and MLA, Aadi Srinivas, on Thursday met Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy to thank him for fulfilling a 30-year dream of handloom workers by ordering to set up a yarn depot at Vemulawada at a cost of Rs 50 crore.

He also thanked the Chief Minister for meeting the demand of migrant Gulf workers. The government framed guidelines for sanctioning ex gratia to the families of migrant workers who die in Gulf countries and issued a G.O for the welfare of the Gulf workers.

Srinivas invited the Chief Minister and TPCC president B. Mahesh Kumar Goud for laying foundation stones and inauguration of various developmental works that were taken up at Sri Raja Rajeshwara Swamy temple in Vemulawada.



The Chief Minister and TPCC president responded positively to the invitation and assured him that they would visit Rajanna Sircilla district very soon to inaugurate the developmental works, he added.

