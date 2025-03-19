TG Budget Bold, Progressive: Uttam Kumar Reddy

Hyderabad: Irrigation and civil supplies minister N. Uttam Kumar Reddy praised the Rs 3.04 lakh crore Budget presented in the Assembly on Wednesday, calling it a bold and progressive financial plan that would strengthen the state’s economy, boost agriculture and ensure social welfare for all sections of society. Speaking to the media after the Budget presentation, Uttam Kumar Reddy welcomed the allocation of Rs 23,373 crore for irrigation and command area development.

He said the Budget prioritised completing pending irrigation projects and launching new ones. He highlighted the Udaya Samudram-Brahmana Velamala lift irrigation project, which will lift 6.70 tmc ft of water from the Udaya Samudram balancing reservoir to the Brahmana Velamala balancing reservoir. The project aims to irrigate one lakh acres and provide safe drinking water to 107 fluoride-affected villages in Nalgonda and Yadadri-Bhuvanagiri districts.

He also welcomed the allocation of Rs 266.65 crore for revitalising the Bunadigani canal under the Musi Project, benefiting farmers in the Yadadri-Bhuvanagiri district. He also lauded the government’s efforts to secure Telangana’s rightful share of Krishna and Godavari river waters. The minister criticised the previous administration’s failure which allowed unfair water allocations in favour of Andhra Pradesh. He said Telangana had now forcefully presented its case before the Brijesh Kumar Tribunal.

As civil supplies minister, Uttam Kumar Reddy expressed satisfaction over the Rs 5,734 crore allocation, stating that it would ensure food security for millions of families.

He particularly highlighted the Rs 500 per quintal bonus for fine rice, which has increased the fine rice cultivation from 25 lakh acres to 40 lakh acres. He also praised the Rs 18,000 crore allocation for the Rythu Bharosa scheme, under which each farmer will receive Rs 12,000 per acre annually.