TG backs Earth Hour with lights-out at secretariat

Hyderabad:The Telangana government will participate in Earth Hour 2025 by switching off lights at the Dr B.R. Ambedkar Telangana Secretariat for 60 minutes on Saturday, from 8.30 to 9.30 pm. The initiative follows a request from the Hyderabad office of the World Wide Fund for Nature - India (WWF-India), led by state director Farida Tampal. It aims to promote awareness of energy conservation and climate action.

“From the Prime Minister’s Office to state governments like Assam and Telangana, many participate in solidarity. This global movement, observed from 8.30 to 9.30 pm, highlights climate change and energy efficiency. We urge everyone to voluntarily turn off non-essential lights—whether at home, in malls or in hotels—to support the planet,” said Tampal.



Chief Secretary A. Santhi Kumari has directed key departments, including the engineering and electrical wings, security officers and officials in the Chief Minister’s Office, to take necessary measures.