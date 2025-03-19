Testament to international collaboration in space exploration: KTR on Sunita Williams' return to earth

Hyderabad: Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) Working President KT Rama Rao on Wednesday morning congratulated National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) astronauts, including Sunita Williams and Butch Wilmore, on their safe return to earth.



Expressing admiration regarding NASA's Space Crew-9 mission, KTR said it was a testament to international collaboration in space exploration.

"Congratulations to NASA astronauts Butch Wilmore, Suni Williams, Nick Hague, and Russian cosmonaut Aleksandr Gorbunov on their safe return! A remarkable mission and a testament to international collaboration in space exploration. Welcome home," KTR posted on X.





"Delighted at the safe return of NASA's #Crew9 on earth! The crew comprising of India's daughter Sunita Williams and other astronauts have rewritten the history of human endurance and perseverance in Space," Singh wrote on X.



The Defence Minister went on to praise Sunita Williams, calling her journey a testament to incredible strength and spirit. "Sunita Williams' incredible journey, unwavering dedication, fortitude and fighting spirit will inspire millions across the globe," he added. Williams' return, Singh said, marked a moment of celebration not only for space enthusiasts but for the entire world.

