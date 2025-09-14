Tensions Rise over Shortage of Urea in Warangal

Warangal: The shortage of urea continued to frustrate farmers, with several protests reported across the erstwhile Warangal district.

In Pragati Singaram village, farmers demonstrated by setting fire to a bag of urea. A truck carrying 20 tonnes of urea arrived, but only 10 tonnes were allocated to the nearby village of Vasanthapur, with the rest diverted to the Shayampet mandal headquarters. Farmers from both villages blocked the truck, demanding that the entire load be unloaded there. Police intervened and assured them that Vasanthapur would receive its share on Monday. Following this assurance, the farmers dispersed.

Highlighting the severity of the crisis, former minister Satyavathi Rathod was seen waiting in line with farmers at the agriculture society in her native Gundratimadugu village of Kuravi mandal, Mahbubabad district. She had come to collect urea for her five-and-a-half acres of land at Pedda Thanda but was given only one bag. Expressing frustration, she indirectly criticised the government’s handling of the situation, questioning whether officials could not see the long queues of farmers waiting for hours despite claims that the shortage had been resolved.

At the Sultanabad Cooperative Society, tensions flared when farmers clashed in a queue for urea after some tried to jump the line. Police deployed at the site intervened to restore order and maintain the queue. Farmers, however, demanded that the government ensure an adequate supply of fertiliser.

In Odela mandal, farmers staged a protest outside the revenue office after learning that only 100 bags of urea had arrived for 200 farmers. The protest was called off after officials assured them that 450 additional bags would arrive on Monday.