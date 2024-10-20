Tension Prevails After Mob Fury Over Desecration of Place of Worship

Hyderabad: Tension prevailed in Secunderabad and surrounding areas on Saturday during a protest rally organised the Hindu Dharmik Sanghalu, VHP and the Bajrang Dal against the recent desecration of a place of worship.

Secunderabad was tense after the protesters called for a bandh after a confrontation broke out between the devotees and police in the afternoon. Even locals and traders protested against the vandalism and shops remained closed.

A large number of devotees, including women, raising slogans proceeded towards another place of worship. Following a scuffle police resorted to lathi-charge to disperse the mobs.

There has been a heavy deployment of armed forces, and heavy barricading around the seven roads leading to the place of worship from the day it was desecrated.

Several protesters had sustained injuries while some hurled stones at showrooms and police, which led to the lathi-charge, police said.

Meanwhile, police arrested two persons in this connection.

After tip-off by SB and intelligence wings, additional forces from CAR and QRT teams were deployed at the temple on Friday night.

Saturday’s protesters did not take official permission for the rally, Sadhana Rashmi Perumal, North Zone DCP, told Deccan Chronicle.

The crowd turned aggressive and split into two main groups, Rashmi said.

Meanwhile, Union minister of state for home Bandi Sanjay condemned the lathi-charge on hundreds of persons staging a protest in a peaceful manner at a place of worship in Secunderabad. “Instead of taking steps to nab the accused, the police have lathicharged people including women for staging the protest in a peaceful manner,” he said.

Malakjgiri MP Etala Rajendar said that over 150 members sustained grievous injuries in the brutal lathicharge by the police.

Activists of VHP and Bajrang Dal staged a protest at Lal Darwaja Mahankali demanding the state government take measures to check attacks.