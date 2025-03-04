Tension Mounts As Farmers Oppose Airport Land Survey

Warangal: Tension erupted on Tuesday at the under-construction Mamunur Airport when farmers who lost their land to the airport staged protests here in Warangal. The farmers, including a large number of women, opposed the closure of the Nakkalapalli road and demanded an alternative route to their villages.

A large police force was deployed at the site to control the situation. While farmers welcomed the construction of the airport, they demanded that justice be given to those who lost their land. The main road connecting Nakalapalli, Gunturpalli and Nekonda passes through the airport, and farmers opposed the closure of this road.

They alleged that despite their concerns and without giving them any information, the officials are conducting the survey to take their land. They said minister Konda Surekha promised them compensation based on the market value of their land and provisions of agricultural land elsewhere. Additionally, they were promised facilities like water and electricity. But the officials, without giving them compensation and making an alternate road to their villages, are trying to acquire their land.

The situation worsened when protesters obstructed officials from conducting the survey. Warangal RDO Satya Pal Reddy and tahsildar Nageshwar Rao arrived at the site to oversee the survey. However, the farmers confronted the officials, demanding justice.

Warangal RDO and tahsildar held discussions with the collector over the phone. The land acquisition survey has been temporarily suspended.