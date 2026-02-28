Tension in Medak After Arrest Of Ex-Municipal Chairman

MEDAK: Police on Saturday arrested former Medak municipal chairman Mallikarjun Goud in connection with the alleged attack on Medak MLA Rohith Rao, leading to tension at the district headquarters.

Police registered cases against 13 BRS leaders in the case, including Mallikarjun Goud and advocate Jeevan Rao. The arrest triggered protests by BRS activists.

The case relates to incidents during the recent municipal elections, when BRS leaders objected to alleged cash distribution by Congress MLA Rohith Rao and his supporters. During the altercation, a BRS activist reportedly sustained a leg injury after being hit by a vehicle in a convoy.

Mallikarjun Goud’s wife, Arella Gayatri, had contested from Ward 15 in the municipal elections and was defeated. Allegations of cash distribution in the ward led to disputes between BRS and Congress leaders.

Former minister Harish Rao condemned the arrest, alleging that the Congress government was acting vindictively by filing successive cases. He said Congress leaders were resorting to “low-level politics” and using the police as a tool as they were unable to face BRS leaders politically.

Harish Rao alleged that four cases had already been filed against Mallikarjun Goud since the municipal elections and that despite obtaining a stay from the High Court in those cases, a fresh case was registered leading to his arrest.

He demanded that the police release Mallikarjun Goud immediately and stated that the BRS would stand by its workers facing what he described as false cases.