Tension In Manakondur Over Indiramma Housing Scheme

WARANGAL: A tense atmosphere prevails at the mandal headquarters in Manakondur, Karimnagar district, on Thursday as the BRS and Congress leaders tried to stage rival dharnas over the Indiramma Housing Scheme.

BRS leaders, led by former MLA Rasamayee Balakishan and district unit president G.V. Ramakrishna Rao, protested that homes under the scheme had been awarded to ineligible applicants, sidelining genuine beneficiaries in the Manakondur constituency. They accused the state government and local Congress officials of neglecting deserving families during the selection process.

In response, local Congress leaders brought a group of actual scheme beneficiaries to the same venue to counter the BRS demonstration. Slogans and heated exchanges broke out between the two party cadres, momentarily raising fears of a clash.

Aware of the planned BRS protest, the Police Commissioner had already deployed tight security in Manakondur. Upon learning that Congress leaders were also mobilising at the scene, he immediately dispatched additional forces to maintain order.

Police confirmed that the BRS had secured prior permission for their dharna. The Congress intervention, however, was unanticipated and escalated tensions. Officers on the ground quickly intervened—persuading both sides to stand down and escorting the Congress leaders away, thereby restoring calm.