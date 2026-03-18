Tension in Karimnagar Village After SI’s Wife Dies by Suspected Suicide

Karimnagar: Tension prevailed at Seethampeta village in Ellanthakunta mandal during the funeral of 32-year-old Divya, wife of Karimnagar Two-Town sub-inspector Chandrasekhar, who allegedly died after consuming poisonous oleander seeds in Karimnagar district.

Police said the incident occurred on Tuesday at the couple’s residence in Hanuman Nagar under One-Town police limits. Divya consumed the seeds, and her condition deteriorated. She was first shifted to a private hospital in Karimnagar and later to Hyderabad for advanced treatment, where she died. The couple, married in 2016, has two sons aged around seven.

The situation turned tense on Wednesday when the body reached her native village. Relatives alleged foul play, pointing to injuries on the body and citing domestic disputes as a factor.

As tensions escalated, Chandrasekhar and his brother took shelter in a room, while police deployed additional force to prevent escalation as relatives demanded that he be brought out.

However, the victim’s father lodged a complaint with One-Town police stating that Divya died by suicide due to chronic stomach pain.

Police said the cause of death and circumstances leading to the incident are under investigation.

The incident left the village in mourning, particularly the two children.