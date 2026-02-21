Tension In Kamareddy As Congress, BJP Workers Clash

Hyderabad: Tension prevailed in Kamareddy town after slogan-shouting Congress and BJP workers gathered at the office of BJP legislator Venkata Ramana Reddy. Earlier, the BJP MLA and Advisor to the Telangana Government, Mohammed Ali Shabbir, had made allegations and counter-allegations regarding a land issue. Reddy challenged the Congress leader to a debate on the matter.

However, police prevented Reddy from taking part in the debate.

A large number of BJP and Congress workers gathered at the venue, even as police tried to disperse them. A vehicle was damaged and overturned in the commotion.

BJP Telangana President N Ramchander Rao, in a post on X, said the "ghastly attack by Congress workers at the Kamareddy BJP MLA K Venkat Ramana Reddy garu's Camp Office is deeply condemnable and shocking."

"Such acts of political violence have no place in a democracy," Rao said.

He further added that he will personally visit the site to stand with BJP karyakartas and assess the situation firsthand.

When contacted, Rajesh Chandra, Superintendent of Police, Kamareddy, told PTI that some people had been detained and that arrests are in progress.