Tension grips Kummariguda in Secunderabad as unknown persons vandalize idol



Hyderabad: Tension prevailed at Kummariguda near Clock Tower in Secunderabad when unidentified persons vandalized an idol at a place of worship early Monday.

A person wearing white kurtha and a cap was seen kicking the main gate before entering inside in the footage of the surveillance cameras installed on the premises. On coming to know about the incident, a large number of people came to the premises.

The residents of Kummariguda raised slogans demanding the police take stern action against those who are responsible for the incident. With the help of the CCTV footage, the police must identify the culprits at the earliest and punish them sternly.

Union Coal Minister G Kishan Reddy also visited the premises and enquired about the incident. He spoke to North Zone Deputy Commissioner of Police Rashmi Perumal and asked her to expedite the probe.

Former Minister Talasani Srinivas Yadav, Secunderabad Cantonment MLA N Sriganesh and other politicians visited. The police department deployed additional police forces to prevent any untoward incident in the locality.