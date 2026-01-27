Tension Flares Up Over Land Encroachment at Tellapur

Hyderabad: Tensions flared over an alleged land encroachment at Tellapur, with a section of people accusing the Kollur police of being silent spectators of an illegal activity. The police denied any wrongdoing on their part.

According to members of the Tellapur Neighborhood Association (TeNA), their association’s founder and president, Eswarigari Ramana submitted a complaint alleging that a land parcel was being encroached upon under the guise of constructing a prayer place.

Residents claimed that when Kollur police officials visited the site to assess the complaint, alleged miscreants arrived at the site in two four-wheelers and began raising slogans which led to a confrontation. The TeNA members alleged that the miscreants had attacked Ramana in the presence of police personnel and demanded action against all those involved in the attack.

The Kollur police rejected the allegations and said that the prayer place has been in existence since 2006. In the view of the recent road widening works, boundaries were clearly marked.

“During a verbal exchange between the members of two groups, the complainant allegedly slipped and fell, but no one assaulted him. Officials maintained that they received petitions from both parties and intervened to prevent escalation,” the police explained.

According to police, the ongoing construction was limited to a washroom within the existing boundaries. However, they advised the community to obtain prior permission from the GHMC for the construction of the washroom.