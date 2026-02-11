Tension Erupts at Sangareddy Polling Booth as Jagga Reddy Clashes with Police

Sangareddy: Tension prevailed at the 34th ward polling station in Sangareddy town after a heated confrontation broke out between senior Congress leader Jagga Reddy and the police on duty.

Jagga Reddy rushed to the polling centre alleging that the Circle Inspector (CI), who was deployed at the booth, had manhandled the Congress candidate of Ward 34. Accusing the officer of acting in favour of the BRS candidate and facilitating rigging, he attempted to enter the polling booth, warning that the voting process would be stopped.

The situation escalated into a verbal altercation and minor scuffle between Jagga Reddy and the police personnel present at the spot. Security forces intervened to prevent further escalation.

Jagga Reddy demanded immediate suspension of the CI, alleging bias and misconduct. He warned that the Congress party would boycott the elections if action was not taken against the officer.