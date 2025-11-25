 Top
Tension Erupts Ahead of GHMC Council Meeting in Hyderabad

Telangana
25 Nov 2025 11:37 AM IST

BRS and BJP corporators stage protests; brief scuffle breaks out as marshals try to seize placards.

BJP corporators staged a unique protest by submitting a representation to a bull, symbolically registering their grievances before attending the meeting.

Hyderabad: Even before the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) Council meeting began, tensions flared inside the premises. Corporators from both the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) prepared to lodge protests over various issues.

BRS corporators entered the council hall carrying placards, leading to a brief commotion when marshals attempted to seize them. The situation grew tense until MLA Talasani intervened and instructed the marshals to leave the hall.
Earlier, BJP corporators staged a unique protest by submitting a representation to a bull, symbolically registering their grievances before attending the meeting.


