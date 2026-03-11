Tension At Uoh After Students Allege Hostel Assault

Hyderabad: Tension prevailed at the University of Hyderabad (UoH) after students alleged that a group entered a hostel room and assaulted them, accusing activists of the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) of involvement.

According to students, the incident occurred late on the night of March 10 in one of the university hostels following a confrontation linked to campus issues.

Student representatives alleged that a group entered the room and assaulted the occupants, leaving some of them shaken. They also claimed the attackers threatened them and created fear inside the hostel.

ABVP members, however, denied the allegations and said the claims were politically motivated. They stated that their organisation had no role in any assault and accused rival student groups of spreading misinformation.

University authorities said no formal complaint had been received so far. Officials added that the matter would be examined if a written complaint is submitted.