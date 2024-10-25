Tension at Pharma Village Public Opinion Gathering in Vikarabad

Vikarabad: Tension prevailed at the Pharma Village public opinion gathering in Rotibanda thanda of Dudyala mandal, as locals staged a protest against the proposed Pharma Village. During the protest, the car of the Mandal Congress President was pelted with stones, leaving him with minor injuries.

Several farmers who are opposing the project attempted to set themselves on fire by pouring kerosene on their bodies, but police intervened to prevent these actions. A scuffle ensued between the police and protestors near the Panchayat building, resulting in multiple injuries from a police lathi charge.

Due to local concerns, the referendum on the Pharma Village project was postponed.