Tension At Nakrekal Police Station Over Social Media Post

Nalgonda: Tension prevailed at Nakrekal police station when BRS leaders arrived to protest the police taking a party leader into custody for questioning over a social media post.

The Nakrekal police had summoned BRS leader Kandikanti Naga Babu, a native of Mangalpally in the mandal, for an inquiry following a complaint by a Congress leader alleging that Naga Babu had posted insulting comments on social media.

While the police were questioning Naga Babu, former Nakrekal MLA Chirumarthi Lingaiah and BRS leader Cheruku Sudhakar arrived at the station and got into an argument with Circle Inspector M. Rajsekhar. They accused the police of acting as agents of the ruling party. Tension escalated as the argument intensified between the police and the BRS leaders.

The situation was brought under control after the police allowed Naga Babu to leave the station along with his party members. Reacting to the incident, CI Rajsekhar stated that Naga Babu had been called to the station only after a formal complaint was received from a Congress leader from the same village.