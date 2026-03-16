Tension at Metpally School After Students in Hanuman Mala Denied Entry

Karimnagar: Tension prevailed at a private school in Metpally town of Jagtial district on Monday after the management refused entry to five students wearing ‘Hanuman Mala’.

The students had arrived at the school wearing saffron attire as part of a 21-day Hanuman religious deeksha. School authorities stopped them at the gate, citing the institution’s dress code rules, and informed parents that students would not be allowed to attend classes in religious attire during the deeksha period.

The decision triggered protests by Hanuman devotees and parents, who gathered outside the school and staged a sit-in demonstration. Protesters raised slogans against the management, alleging that the move hurt their religious sentiments.

As tensions escalated, some protesters reportedly entered the school premises and damaged furniture.

Police reached the spot after receiving information from the school management and intervened to prevent further escalation.

Following the intervention, the school management apologised and agreed to allow the students to attend classes in their religious attire. The protesters later withdrew their agitation.

Mandal education officer (MEO) Konda Kanakatara and tahsildar Neetu visited the school and held discussions with the management and parents regarding the incident. Officials said steps would be taken to ensure such issues do not disturb the academic environment of educational institutions.