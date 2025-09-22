Tension At Deccan Cement Factory As Workers Attack Security Room, Police

Nalgonda: A group of workers attacked the security room of Deccan Cement factory at Palakeedu in Suryapet district, damaging furniture while demanding ex gratia for the family of a colleague who died of a heart stroke on September 21.

The situation escalated after police arrived, with workers targeting them using stones and sticks. A police vehicle was damaged, and one constable sustained minor injuries.

According to police, the deceased worker, K. Vinod, a native of Kakaraghat in Uttar Pradesh, was employed at the factory as an outsourced worker. He died of a heart attack at the company’s workers’ quarters. Alleging that the management refused to pay ex gratia to his family, a group of 20-30 workers attacked the company office, damaging its furniture.

Palakeedu sub-inspector P. Kotesh said the police rushed to the spot after receiving a call from the management about the violence. “We tried to convince the agitating workers to come for discussions, but they refused. Instead, they pelted stones at our vehicle, shattering its windows, and even attacked a constable with sticks, causing minor injuries,” he said.

Palakeedu police have registered a case and are examining CCTV footage to identify those involved in the attack.