Tension at Bus Bhavan as BRS Leaders Protest RTC Fare Hike

Hyderabad: Tense scenes prevailed at the RTC Bus Bhavan in Hyderabad on Thursday as top leaders of the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) staged a protest against the recent bus fare hike. Former ministers K.T. Rama Rao (KTR), T. Harish Rao, Talasani Srinivas Yadav, Padma Rao, and Sabitha Indra Reddy, along with several party leaders and activists, gathered in large numbers at the protest site.

Harish Rao reached Bus Bhavan by bus from Mehdipatnam, while KTR, Talasani, and Padma Rao arrived from the Rethi File bus stand. The leaders planned to submit a representation to the RTC Managing Director demanding the immediate rollback of the fare hike.

Speaking at the protest, KTR lashed out at the Congress government, alleging administrative failure. “There’s no government running the state, only a circus. This morning, our leaders were placed under house arrest and later released, but now they’re being detained again. The government has no clarity on its actions,” he said.

He criticized the free bus travel scheme for women, claiming it had pushed RTC into losses. “The government introduced a free travel scheme for women but doubled fares for men. The burden of increased ticket and pass prices now falls on every household. RTC bus pass prices have been hiked by 25%. After forcing L&T Metro out, they are now trying to privatize both RTC and Metro operations,” KTR alleged.

Later, BRS leaders including KTR, Harish Rao, Sabitha Indra Reddy, Talasani Srinivas Yadav, and Padma Rao met RTC Managing Director Nagi Reddy at the Bus Bhavan and demanded the withdrawal of the increased fares in the Greater Hyderabad region.