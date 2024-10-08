Tension After Girl's Death Due to Dengue in Private Hospital

Warangal:A tense situation developed when parents of a four-year-old girl, who died of dengue while under treatment in a private hospital in Hanamkonda, staged a protest demanding justice to the family.

“We had to spend Rs 2 lakh for her treatment, but that could not help save her,” the parents complained on Monday.

According to the Police, Jatoth Jaypal and Kavitha, native of Pattipally village of Mulugu district, admitted their daughter in the hospital four days ago.

The girl’s blood platelets fell and she died despite the efforts of the doctors to save her.

The parents alleged negligence of the doctors at the private hospital. Had they informed us that her situation was so serious, we could have shifted her to some better hospitals in Hyderabad, they said.

By way of compensation, the hospital management finally returned to the parents a part of the money they took from them. This pacified the parents, who then took the body of the girl home