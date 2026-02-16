Tense Situation Prevails in Thorrur as BRS, Congress Raise Slogans

Hyderabad: Tension prevailed at Thorrur municipality as a scuffle ensued between the Congress and BRS before the commencement of election process to elect chairperson on Monday afternoon.

Trouble broke out when the police refused to allow the former Minister Errabelli Dayakar Rao prompting the party followers to raise slogans against the Congress. He came to the municipal office with BRS councilors in a private tourist bus. In response, the Congress activists also raised slogans against the BRS and Dayakar Rao leading to a scuffle.

The Congress followers raised “Dayakar Rao” slogans. Though the police tried to convince the two warring groups, they did not relent and continued to raise slogans. Sensing that the situation might go out of control, the police forced Dayakar Rao to leave the premises. The police deployed additional police forces to prevent any untoward incidents.