Tense situation prevails at Moula Ali Kaman as youngsters tear Khamenei’s poster

Hyderabad: Mild Tension prevailed at Moula Ali Kaman when unidentified tore the flexi poster of Iran Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei on Wednesday night.

Locals put up the poster of Khamenei on the Kaman after his death in intense airstrikes by US and Israeli forces. However, when a group of youngsters tore the poster, the locals caught and handed them over to the police for necessary action.

The police posted a picket at the Kaman to prevent any untoward incidents in the locality.