 Top
Home » Southern States » Telangana

Tense situation prevails at Moula Ali Kaman as youngsters tear Khamenei’s poster

Telangana
5 March 2026 8:38 AM IST

Locals put up the poster of Khamenei on the Kaman after his death in intense airstrikes by US and Israeli forces

Tense situation prevails at Moula Ali Kaman as youngsters tear Khamenei’s poster
x
Mild Tension prevailed at Moula Ali Kaman when unidentified tore the flexi poster of Iran Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei on Wednesday night. (Photo: By Arrangement)

Hyderabad: Mild Tension prevailed at Moula Ali Kaman when unidentified tore the flexi poster of Iran Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei on Wednesday night.

Locals put up the poster of Khamenei on the Kaman after his death in intense airstrikes by US and Israeli forces. However, when a group of youngsters tore the poster, the locals caught and handed them over to the police for necessary action.

The police posted a picket at the Kaman to prevent any untoward incidents in the locality.


( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
hyderabad news Moula Ali Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei US Israel air strikes israel-iran war 
India Southern States Telangana 
DC Correspondent
About the AuthorDC Correspondent

    Latest News

    Next Story
    X