Tense Situation in Khammam as Police Remove Huts in Bhoodan Lands

Hyderabad: Tension prevailed at Velugumatla Vinoba Nagar in Khammam district when the revenue department officials with the help of police removed huts in Bhoodan lands.

The irate residents tried to stop the police from clearing their huts using earthmovers but in vain. A scuffle ensued between the residents and police. However, the police managed to disperse them from the spot paving the way for the revenue department to continue their drive.

The residents criticized the district administration for rendering them homeless by removing their huts without any prior information. “It’s really inhuman on the part of officials for making us homeless. Where should we go now?” they asked.